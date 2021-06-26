Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 8,362 Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN opened at $32.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $95,802.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $207,046.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,178. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

