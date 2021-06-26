Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,173 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 23.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APLS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,906,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 382,795 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,590,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,373,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 319,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 189,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS opened at $63.00 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,954.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $30,752,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $9,974,158. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

