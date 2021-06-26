Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $251,000 Stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 53.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

RPAI stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -582.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

RPAI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

