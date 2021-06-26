Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 399,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,265,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 30.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,142,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSS. Raymond James upped their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE FSS opened at $40.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.55. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.