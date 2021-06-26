Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMBI opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.97. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on FMBI shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

