Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Livent were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Livent by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 61,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,228 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.16. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.