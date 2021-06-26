Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $263,000 Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,303,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

