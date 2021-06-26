TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.21. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,469,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $203,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,022.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,125. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,132 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after buying an additional 263,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after buying an additional 96,148 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 85,029 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

