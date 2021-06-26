Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $99.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.32.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230 in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,033.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,967 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TXRH stock opened at $97.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.83. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

