The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $229.47

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 229.47 ($3.00) and traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.46). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 260 ($3.40), with a volume of 65,360 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £94.85 million and a PE ratio of 19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 230.66.

In other news, insider G Paul Hooper acquired 13,178 shares of The Alumasc Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £33,999.24 ($44,420.22). Also, insider Jonathon Peter Pither bought 4,700 shares of The Alumasc Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £8,601 ($11,237.26). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,280,024.

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

