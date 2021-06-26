The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 229.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,575 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,595 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,159,000 after purchasing an additional 961,786 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,444,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,379,000 after acquiring an additional 473,964 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $651,730,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.37.

Shares of BNS opened at $65.80 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.24.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

