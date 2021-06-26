The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 346.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,655,603 shares of company stock valued at $230,597,539. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.92. The firm has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.