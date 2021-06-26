The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 346.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Shares of BX stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $100.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,655,603 shares of company stock worth $230,597,539 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

