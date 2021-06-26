The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.72. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after buying an additional 75,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,937 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

