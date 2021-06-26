The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock Position Lowered by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,129 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Gap were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Gap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Gap by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 81,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,760,000 after buying an additional 28,465 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.53.

In other The Gap news, insider Julie Gruber sold 16,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $538,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $33,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,045 shares of company stock valued at $8,083,472. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPS opened at $33.99 on Friday. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.66.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.51) EPS. The Gap’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.74%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

