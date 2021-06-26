The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.72.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $142.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.28. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $72.27 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.