The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% in the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $129.42 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.86.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In other news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,619 shares of company stock worth $1,657,357 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

