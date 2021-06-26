The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Swatch Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Swatch Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Swatch Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Swatch Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $17.47 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

