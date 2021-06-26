The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,332 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

