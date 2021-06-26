The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 166,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,265,151 shares.The stock last traded at $70.66 and had previously closed at $65.39.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.
The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.29.
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.28, for a total transaction of $5,718,525.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $51,335,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,974 shares of company stock worth $50,231,235. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
