The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 166,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,265,151 shares.The stock last traded at $70.66 and had previously closed at $65.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.29.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.28, for a total transaction of $5,718,525.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $51,335,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,974 shares of company stock worth $50,231,235. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

