The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.89 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report sales of $16.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.26 billion. The Walt Disney posted sales of $11.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year sales of $67.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.35 billion to $69.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $84.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.42 billion to $88.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,431,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,643. The stock has a market cap of $324.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.34, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.40.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after acquiring an additional 823,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $3,003,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.