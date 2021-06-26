The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives $26.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.92.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

WMB stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

