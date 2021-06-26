The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $29.00

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

