Theta Fuel Tops 1-Day Volume of $110.59 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $2.11 billion and $110.59 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 35.5% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00032271 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00196831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00034646 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

