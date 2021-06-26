Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 610 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,009% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NWG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.79 on Friday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

