Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Travelzoo stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a market cap of $171.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 2.12.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 737.10% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $189,492.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $827,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 100,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,788 and sold 51,686 shares valued at $861,152. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

