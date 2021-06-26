Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Trevena in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.31.

Trevena stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Trevena has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.46.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Trevena during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Trevena by 149.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,265 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trevena by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trevena by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 168,930 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 284,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

