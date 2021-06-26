Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 5,115 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,298,000 after buying an additional 124,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after buying an additional 89,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,804,000 after buying an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 783,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after buying an additional 29,517 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. Barclays cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.29.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $194.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $195.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.13.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

