Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,219,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,426,000 after buying an additional 178,370 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 187,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after buying an additional 109,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,896,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LAD opened at $341.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.01. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.44 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.92.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

