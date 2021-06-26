Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 14,129 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after acquiring an additional 665,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Copart by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,362,000 after acquiring an additional 443,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Copart by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,174,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $133.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.14. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $133.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

