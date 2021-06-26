Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 249.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.86, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,493,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. FBN Securities began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

