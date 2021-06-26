Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 24,482 KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $205,388,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $205,238,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $203,956,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 44.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in KE by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,631,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,701 shares in the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

BEKE stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

