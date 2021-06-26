Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in SAP by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,054,000 after buying an additional 262,949 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,997,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SAP by 15.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,655,000 after buying an additional 217,526 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 951,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,840,000 after acquiring an additional 173,150 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,360 shares during the period. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.27.

NYSE SAP opened at $140.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.77%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

