Trexquant Investment LP Sells 2,395 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 1,074.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Seagen by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Seagen by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,812 shares of company stock worth $15,757,488 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $157.18 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.36.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

