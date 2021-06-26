Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.69. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 346,897 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCW. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.05 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$678.85 million and a PE ratio of -9.40.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

