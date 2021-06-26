Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 119.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 860,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 468,431 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $66,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,236,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after buying an additional 1,445,343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Trimble by 957.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after buying an additional 1,149,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trimble by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,290,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,353,000 after buying an additional 820,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $81.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

