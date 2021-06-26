TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.75.

NYSE:TNET opened at $74.39 on Friday. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.96. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.43.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at $16,173,256.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $32,631.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,550.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,524. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,538,000 after acquiring an additional 166,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after acquiring an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in TriNet Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 674,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

