Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.76) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.29). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DCPH. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,267,000 after purchasing an additional 75,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,353,000 after buying an additional 487,445 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after buying an additional 255,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,570,000 after buying an additional 51,224 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

