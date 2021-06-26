Truist Securities Increases IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target to $105.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

INFO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

INFO opened at $113.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $113.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

