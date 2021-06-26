Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRUP. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $112.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.76. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,898 in the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

