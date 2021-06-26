Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of TKGBY opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

