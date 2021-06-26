Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) versus Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Head-To-Head Review

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

95.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Immunocore shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Immunocore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -109.15% -25.47% -22.59% Immunocore N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Immunocore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 66.51 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -40.85 Immunocore $38.67 million 41.36 -$95.14 million ($3.58) -10.36

Immunocore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunocore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Twist Bioscience and Immunocore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 1 2 3 0 2.33 Immunocore 0 1 2 0 2.67

Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $132.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.70%. Immunocore has a consensus price target of $54.33, indicating a potential upside of 46.49%. Given Immunocore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Immunocore is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Summary

Immunocore beats Twist Bioscience on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has collaboration agreements with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.; Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; Vivlion GmbH; and Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc. Twist Bioscience Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung, gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising breast, endometrial, ovarian, and small cell lung cancers; and GSK01 that is in a Phase I clinical trial. In addition, the company's programs for infectious diseases include IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; and IMC-M113V that is in pre-clinical development stage. Further, it develops product candidates to provide precision targeted immunosuppression for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.