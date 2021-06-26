Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $500,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,136 shares of company stock worth $4,660,230. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.