UBS Group AG Acquires 11,817 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.58% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $971,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 275,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the period.

PKB stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.16.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

