UBS Group AG Acquires 20,472 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of STAG Industrial worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Surevest LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,414,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,005,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after acquiring an additional 155,410 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

NYSE STAG opened at $38.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.89. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

