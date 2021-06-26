UBS Group AG Boosts Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Radian Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,897,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,414,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Radian Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 113,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 64,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of RDN stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Radian Group news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,814.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary Dickerson bought 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,617.25. Insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $568,395 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.