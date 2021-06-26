UBS Group AG Has $4.52 Million Holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.