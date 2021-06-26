UBS Group AG Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 23.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Energizer were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Energizer by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Energizer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,555,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Energizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

