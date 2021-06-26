UBS Group AG Sells 30,841 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,918,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,841 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Investec raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

LYG opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

