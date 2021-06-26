UBS Group AG Sells 73,838 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 58.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,838 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $54,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after acquiring an additional 662,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 380,640 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $14,920,961.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $88.83 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.39.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

